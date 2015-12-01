Bundled Up Winter Accessories, Scarves, Hats, Coats

With the first snowfall comes the inevitable style choice: survival dressing. We're talking out-to-there layers, bank-robber face coverage, and boots that don't just keep your feet warm, they crush everything in sight. But before the naysayers butt in about how head-to-toe parkas flatter no one, we're going on the record to say it's totally possible to show off your signature style and keep warm. In fact, the need to bundle up just means we have even more sartorial real estate to work with, right?
The trick is to call upon a few key accessory and outerwear combos that look better when worn together. For instance: monochrome mixed textures like metal acetate frames from Sunglass Hut with a fuzzy coat, or a retro suit and turtleneck pairing. So whether you're looking to maintain your print-mixing ways or your old-meets-new vintage vibe, we've created eight bundled-up outfits that won't let layers bring you down. Check them out ahead, and feel free to challenge Mother Nature to bring it — though stylish, these looks don't mess around.
