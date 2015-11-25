Bet You Didn’t Know Your Winter Boots Could Do This

As careful as we are with the contents of our closet, it’s pretty much guaranteed that at the end of every winter, our most-beloved pair of boots will have taken quite a beating. We’ve laced them up and worn them through every hectic morning commute and weekend hike; through cold, rain, and those unexpected snow showers. But what if our boots were really made for something much more graceful? The video above explores just that.
ALDO’s latest collection of rugged footwear plays the supporting role while hip-hop group Waffle, step dancer Janae Harrison, and master of urban contemporary ballet Mia Richardson do what they do best. They leap, turn, flip, and take steps that are so much more impressive and inspiring than the ones we take when we, erm, run errands. Watch on for the coolest use of winter boots we've ever seen.
Mia Richardson: Alexa Chung for AG romper. Janae Harrison: Zara top, Current & Elliott jeans. Waffle: On Andrew: Andrew's own overalls, Uniqlo T-shirt. On Jonathan: Levi's jacket, Baldwin shirt, Jonathan own's pants.
