Shop These Australian Brands Before Everyone Else Does

Update: This post was originally published on May 23, 2016.
With winter in full swing on the east coast, our sartorial mindset can't help but gravitate in one direction: down under. The country-slash-continent (that's currently in the middle of summer, #goals) is turning up some pretty incredible fast fashion and contemporary brands, and Australians are beginning to make a name for themselves across the globe, thanks to social media (namely Instagram).
And while some of the Aussie brands ahead tend to cost a bit more than, say, the pieces you'd find at Topshop (especially considering shipping costs), it's impossible to put a price on having a selection of clothing that no one else does. Because these labels aren't your run-of-the-mill, on-every-corner-type of destinations: They're noteworthy, unfamiliar names that deserve to be added to your bookmarks bar (and closet) ASAP. Oh, and they'll look pretty damn good in your #OOTD pic, too.
With winter in full swing on the east coast, our sartorial mindset can't help but gravitate in one direction: down under. The country-slash-continent (that's currently in the middle of summer, #goals) is turning up some pretty incredible fast fashion and contemporary brands, and Australians are beginning to make a name for themselves across the globe, thanks to social media (namely Instagram).
And while some of the Aussie brands ahead tend to cost a bit more than, say, the pieces you'd find at Topshop (especially considering shipping costs), it's impossible to put a price on having a selection of clothing that no one else does. Because these labels aren't your run-of-the-mill, on-every-corner-type of destinations: They're noteworthy, unfamiliar names that deserve to be added to your bookmarks bar (and closet) ASAP. Oh, and they'll look pretty damn good in your #OOTD pic, too.
Advertisement
1 of 30
Dyspnea
BFFs Rach and Jam are designing for the #selfie generation, so it's no surprise that major retailers like Nasty Gal have fallen for their girly-meets-raver-meets-Rihanna line. Worn by the likes of Miley Cyrus and Nadia Fairfax, Dyspnea's signature silk slips (in flirty colors like light pink, deep purple, and ice blue), pom pom accents, and out-there statement pieces hit just the right amount of sexy and cool.
BFFs Rach and Jam are designing for the #selfie generation, so it's no surprise that major retailers like Nasty Gal have fallen for their girly-meets-raver-meets-Rihanna line. Worn by the likes of Miley Cyrus and Nadia Fairfax, Dyspnea's signature silk slips (in flirty colors like light pink, deep purple, and ice blue), pom pom accents, and out-there statement pieces hit just the right amount of sexy and cool.
2 of 30
What we're buying:
Dyspnea Gold Digger Midi Slip, $179.89, available at Dyspnea.
Dyspnea Gold Digger Midi Slip, $179.89, available at Dyspnea.
Advertisement
3 of 30
Han Studios
The mission of this new kid on the block brand is simple: "Comfort is key. Form can equal function. Quality is luxury. Sustainability should not cost you the world." The result? Impeccably-tailored pieces (think pant suits and bomber jackets) by up-and-coming style wunderkind, Cambodian designer Khim Hang.
The mission of this new kid on the block brand is simple: "Comfort is key. Form can equal function. Quality is luxury. Sustainability should not cost you the world." The result? Impeccably-tailored pieces (think pant suits and bomber jackets) by up-and-coming style wunderkind, Cambodian designer Khim Hang.
4 of 30
What we're buying:
Han Studios Half Raglan Bomber in Selvedge Denim, $405, available at Han Studios.
Han Studios Half Raglan Bomber in Selvedge Denim, $405, available at Han Studios.
5 of 30
Emma Mulholland
In the same way New York Fashion Week has Jeremy Scott, or London has Ashish, Sydney has Emma Mulholland, the wacky, weird (but in the best way possible) designer who sent fashion aliens down the runway this season with clothing that read "Intergalactic Girl" and "Someone On Mars Loves Me." The line is one of those insanely-colorful, heavily-decorated ones that provides customers with some serious eye candy — and we're obsessed.
In the same way New York Fashion Week has Jeremy Scott, or London has Ashish, Sydney has Emma Mulholland, the wacky, weird (but in the best way possible) designer who sent fashion aliens down the runway this season with clothing that read "Intergalactic Girl" and "Someone On Mars Loves Me." The line is one of those insanely-colorful, heavily-decorated ones that provides customers with some serious eye candy — and we're obsessed.
6 of 30
What we're buying:
Emma Mulholland Someone on Mars Tee, $90, available at Emma Mulholland.
Emma Mulholland Someone on Mars Tee, $90, available at Emma Mulholland.
7 of 30
Kaliver
If you're looking for a line that preaches luxury and femininity above all else, look no further than Roni Cross' brand Kaliver, a newbie label that's already a favorite among the fashion blogger and editor sets. With its sleek cuts and sharp silhouettes, we're hoping this brand makes it way stateside, ASAP.
If you're looking for a line that preaches luxury and femininity above all else, look no further than Roni Cross' brand Kaliver, a newbie label that's already a favorite among the fashion blogger and editor sets. With its sleek cuts and sharp silhouettes, we're hoping this brand makes it way stateside, ASAP.
Advertisement
8 of 30
What we're buying:
Kaliver Straight Sheer Bralette, $67.50, available at Kaliver.
Kaliver Straight Sheer Bralette, $67.50, available at Kaliver.
9 of 30
Macgraw
It's hard to find pieces that are girly but not too girly, and that's exactly what Macgraw has covered. The brand's got cool, innovative takes on all the season's most popular trends, from ruffles to denim and lace.
It's hard to find pieces that are girly but not too girly, and that's exactly what Macgraw has covered. The brand's got cool, innovative takes on all the season's most popular trends, from ruffles to denim and lace.
10 of 30
What we're buying:
Macgraw Counter Frill Top in Ivory Floral , $365, available at Macgraw.
Macgraw Counter Frill Top in Ivory Floral , $365, available at Macgraw.
11 of 30
Daisy
Currently available at Opening Ceremony exclusively, this brand-new label is about to be big. Its first collection is a fresh take on country styles, so you can expect plenty of gingham, leather, and cow print.
Currently available at Opening Ceremony exclusively, this brand-new label is about to be big. Its first collection is a fresh take on country styles, so you can expect plenty of gingham, leather, and cow print.
12 of 30
What we're buying:
Daisy Velvet Slip Dress, $405, available at Opening Ceremony.
Daisy Velvet Slip Dress, $405, available at Opening Ceremony.
Advertisement
13 of 30
By Johnny.
Think colorblocking is dead? This brand will convince you otherwise. By Johnny. will be your go-to for bold, colorful prints that will have you standing out in any meeting or party. And while you can expect to pay a few hundred Australian dollars for its selection of dresses, tops, and outerwear, we can almost guarantee it'll be money well-spent.
Think colorblocking is dead? This brand will convince you otherwise. By Johnny. will be your go-to for bold, colorful prints that will have you standing out in any meeting or party. And while you can expect to pay a few hundred Australian dollars for its selection of dresses, tops, and outerwear, we can almost guarantee it'll be money well-spent.
14 of 30
What we're buying:
By Johnny. White Sky Tie Front Ball Dress, $500, available at By Johnny.
By Johnny. White Sky Tie Front Ball Dress, $500, available at By Johnny.
15 of 30
Hunter The Label
If you love Reformation, you'll love Hunter's badass takes on sexy but simple silk tops and dresses. These are the kind of pieces you'll want to live in all summer long.
If you love Reformation, you'll love Hunter's badass takes on sexy but simple silk tops and dresses. These are the kind of pieces you'll want to live in all summer long.
16 of 30
What we're buying:
Hunter The Label Silk Night Jacket, $
263 $188, available at Hunter The Label.
Hunter The Label Silk Night Jacket, $
17 of 30
C/MEO Collective
One of the few official brands of Australian Fashion Labels, you've probably heard of C/MEO since it launched back in 2010 (and if you haven't, well, it's about time). Six years later, the brand has continued to push its aesthetic to offer that modern, contemporary vibe — without trying too hard.
One of the few official brands of Australian Fashion Labels, you've probably heard of C/MEO since it launched back in 2010 (and if you haven't, well, it's about time). Six years later, the brand has continued to push its aesthetic to offer that modern, contemporary vibe — without trying too hard.
Advertisement
18 of 30
What we're buying;
C/MEO Collective Floating High Long Sleeve Dress, $200, available at Fashion Bunker.
C/MEO Collective Floating High Long Sleeve Dress, $200, available at Fashion Bunker.
19 of 30
Matin
Master the model-off-duty look with Matin's breezy blouses, pants, and dresses. They're minimal without being boring, and the unexpected silhouettes really seal the deal.
Master the model-off-duty look with Matin's breezy blouses, pants, and dresses. They're minimal without being boring, and the unexpected silhouettes really seal the deal.
20 of 30
What we're buying:
Matin Antibes Pinstripe Suit, $420, available at Matin.
Matin Antibes Pinstripe Suit, $420, available at Matin.
21 of 30
Réalisation Par
Having already been worn by just about every blogger and It Girl (Alexa Chung included), this brand has blown up on Instagram since its launch last year. Head here for silk tops, printed dresses, and not-so-basic "going out" clothes.
Having already been worn by just about every blogger and It Girl (Alexa Chung included), this brand has blown up on Instagram since its launch last year. Head here for silk tops, printed dresses, and not-so-basic "going out" clothes.
22 of 30
What we're buying:
Réalisation Par Bianca Top, $140, available at Réalisation Par.
Réalisation Par Bianca Top, $140, available at Réalisation Par.
Advertisement
23 of 30
Anna Quan
Haven't taken on the extra-long-sleeve trend yet? Allow Anna Quan to be your guide. Another blogger favorite, this brand is all about making the everyday special through classic pieces with contemporary twists.
Haven't taken on the extra-long-sleeve trend yet? Allow Anna Quan to be your guide. Another blogger favorite, this brand is all about making the everyday special through classic pieces with contemporary twists.
24 of 30
What we're buying:
Anna Quan Accent Shirt, $360, available at Anna Quan.
Anna Quan Accent Shirt, $360, available at Anna Quan.
25 of 30
Her The Label
Your search for the perfect bathing suit is over with Her's simple, flattering approach to swimwear. Stock up now for one stylish summer.
Your search for the perfect bathing suit is over with Her's simple, flattering approach to swimwear. Stock up now for one stylish summer.
26 of 30
What we're buying:
Her The Label Dylan Suit, $165, available at Her The Label.
Her The Label Dylan Suit, $165, available at Her The Label.
27 of 30
Maurie & Eve
For an Ellery or Chloé feel at a more affordable price point, check out Maurie & Eve. With one of their innovative pieces and some black heels, you've got an easy look for any occasion.
For an Ellery or Chloé feel at a more affordable price point, check out Maurie & Eve. With one of their innovative pieces and some black heels, you've got an easy look for any occasion.
Advertisement
28 of 30
What we're buying:
Maurie & Eve Nitecap Dress,
$127 $63, available at Maurie & Eve.
Maurie & Eve Nitecap Dress,
29 of 30
Jason Hewitt
Another up-and-comer, we're betting it won't be long until South African-born designer Jason Hewitt hits it big time. With subtle hints that reminded us of Vetements, his latest collection of extra-long-sleeved sweaters, lace-up pants, and chunky boots (that he painted, by-hand), hit that streetwear-meets-high-fashion nail on the head.
Another up-and-comer, we're betting it won't be long until South African-born designer Jason Hewitt hits it big time. With subtle hints that reminded us of Vetements, his latest collection of extra-long-sleeved sweaters, lace-up pants, and chunky boots (that he painted, by-hand), hit that streetwear-meets-high-fashion nail on the head.
30 of 30
What we're buying:
Jason Hewitt 'Waterworld' Smoking Gown, $620, available at Jason Hewitt.
Jason Hewitt 'Waterworld' Smoking Gown, $620, available at Jason Hewitt.
Advertisement