15 Australian Brands To Shop Before Everyone Else

With Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia fresh on our minds, our sartorial mindset can't help but gravitate in one direction: down under. The country-slash-continent is turning up some pretty incredible fast fashion and contemporary brands, and Australians are beginning to make a name for themselves across the globe, thanks to social media (namely Instagram).
And while some of the Aussie brands ahead tend to cost a bit more than, say, the pieces you'd find at Topshop (especially considering shipping costs), it's impossible to put a price on having a selection of clothing that no one else does. Because these 15 labels aren't your run-of-the-mill, on-every-corner-type of destinations: They're noteworthy, unfamiliar names that deserve to be added to your bookmarks bar (and closet) ASAP. Oh, and they'll look pretty damn good in your #OOTD pic, too.
