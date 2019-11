Truth be told, we have quite a few minimalist dressers among our ranks at R29 HQ. And, they're all pretty enthusiastic about this refined, uncomplicated collection from new kid on the block Atea . The label, launched just last year, is giving it to us straight. Its simple-yet-playful silhouettes cater to the millennial set, with a strong focus on career clothing. There's a definite elegance to the line, and its slightly sporty flair is totally on point for spring. Minimalist or not, there's something for everyone here — and you can shop all things Atea after the click!