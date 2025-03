What You Need for the Astrological New Year, According to Your Sign

If you’ve spent the winter months slowing down, resting, and letting your goals percolate, don’t worry — there’s a reason the astrological new year begins in spring. Just as the seasons shift, so do our energies, which awaken us to new possibilities. Like our heavenly astrological guía, Walter Mercado , once said, "cada día es una nueva oportunidad para comenzar de nuevo y alcanzar nuestros sueños." Every new cycle is a chance to reset, realign, and chase our dreams with renewed passion. If you’re ready to embrace the season of rebirth, here’s everything you need to manifest your goals — Latine-owned edition.