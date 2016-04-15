There are two types of people: Those who love shopping IRL (trying on, working with sales associates, and such), and those who enjoy browsing from the comfort of bed, a glass of wine in hand, and Netflix streaming in the distance. If you fall into the latter category, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty great for your closet. Why? One of our favorite destinations for workwear and weekend clothes alike is having a major online-only sale. And it's better than we even expected.



Now through Sunday, Aritzia is offering 30 to 60% off select spring and summer merchandise. So if you've waited until the last minute to refresh your wardrobe with a few warmer-weather pieces, this sale is the perfect chance to score some at a discount. Click on to shop the things we're buying this weekend, and yes, browsing these pages does count as a weekend night well-spent.