Sick of summer? Us, too. Thankfully, the weather's playing nice, and giving us a reason to move on to our fall wardrobes. Our favorite way to celebrate the cool-down is (obviously) with a shopping trip, especially for cozy sweaters you can finally wear without breaking out in heat hives. And, there's one particularly cozy, Karlie Kloss-approved roll-neck turtleneck that you need to add to your arsenal before it's too late — it's Artizia's Community Plutarch Sweater.



Coming in at $135, this plush and textural sweater is a basic you shouldn't go through fall and winter without. It comes in a handful of colors from a few different gray variations to a blushy pink and a deep purple, and it's the perfect piece to throw on for chilly mornings when you don't feel like putting much effort into getting dressed, as shown by Karlie Kloss who was seen last winter wearing this very sweater to class at NYU, layered with a poncho, cropped jeans, white sneakers, and reflective sunnies for a chic and comfortable off-duty (or school-day) look.



It's back for another season and already selling fast, and we won't be surprised if a few more supermodels hop on this turtleneck train this time around. Get in on the cozy by shopping this uncomplicated must-have ahead, along with some similar options.