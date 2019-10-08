For some people, Halloween is a time to get creepy and gory. For others, it’s a time to become someone you can’t be in your normal life. And if you’ve ever dreamed of being a pop star, dressing in an Ariana Grande costume for Halloween is one way to feel very much like an internationally famous singer. Because not only does Grande have performance outfits you can pull from, but she also has a distinct style when it comes to her casual looks and has had some memorable music video moments this past year.
The following slideshow will give you five options of how to channel Grande this Halloween, but before we get into it, the number one thing you can do is wear a high ponytail. You will not be recognizable as Grande without it. The 26-year-old singer also has a particular makeup look she tends to stick with, so adding winged eyeliner and a light pink or nude lip will help with your costume, too.
Now, click through to see all the ways you can become Ariana Grande this year. While a couple of the options will keep you very comfortable and toasty, a couple of them land more in the “I’m risking warmth and comfortable feet for Halloween” category. Choose wisely.