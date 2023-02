This ointment is often praised to the high heavens. If TikTok is anything to go by lately, people are losing their minds over it, while skin care aficionados in the r/SkincareAddiction subreddit (arguably the Internet’s most knowledgeable skincare community) have gone as far as to refer to it as the “ nectar of the gods ”. With that in mind, I’m pretty certain that I know some beauty editors who would leave their entire life fortunes to the brand if they could. So what is it about this affordable — and let’s be honest — very simple product which makes editors, dermatologists, TikTokers and estheticians alike, all worship at its altar? In the name of very serious journalism, I had to investigate.