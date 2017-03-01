If you thought you had to have influencer status or be a famous street style star to score cash from an #OOTD pic, well, we've got some good news for you. From now until March 6, you could win $1,000 to put towards some fresh spring staples from Anthropologie, just by taking a photo of yourself in your favorite Anthro-inspired look. (Yes, it's seriously that simple.)
Here's the deal. Snap a pic in your most fashion-forward outfit and post it to WEAR — the Japanese style-sharing app that launched in the U.S. last fall. Make sure your look is Anthropologie-approved (think: a billowy dress, a cute pair of sunnies, your go-to straw tote) and use the hashtag #AnthroStyle. Then, 10 lucky contestants with the coolest outfits will be selected to shop the store's signature pieces and get featured on the WEAR homepage. Basically, it's the answer to every fashion enthusiast's prayers.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 49 contiguous United States (excluding Arizona), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 03/06/2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement