Here's the deal. Snap a pic in your most fashion-forward outfit and post it to WEAR — the Japanese style-sharing app that launched in the U.S. last fall. Make sure your look is Anthropologie-approved (think: a billowy dress, a cute pair of sunnies, your go-to straw tote) and use the hashtag #AnthroStyle. Then, 10 lucky contestants with the coolest outfits will be selected to shop the store's signature pieces and get featured on the WEAR homepage. Basically, it's the answer to every fashion enthusiast's prayers.