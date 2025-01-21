Anthropologie’s New Resort Brand Will Be Your Go-To For Plus-Size Vacation Wear

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The frigid temperatures across the country are the perfect conditions under which to daydream about an escape to somewhere tropical — and about what you’d wear there. Whether you’re getting away soon or planning for summer days to come, Anthropologie’s just-launched resortwear brand Celandine might be just what you are looking for.
Named for a bold yellow poppy-like flower that flourishes in warmth, the R29 reader-favorite retailer's new label evokes peaceful beachside brunches, lazy days in the sun, and tropical drinks by the pool. It was developed out of customer demand, based on a notable uptick in vacation-related searches and sales (over 97% year-over-year, per Anthropologie). According to chief creative director of design Richa Srivastava, Celandine “was designed with travel in mind, as we know [shoppers] are craving a curated collection that spans the entire vacation experience — from beach days to evening getaways,” she said, in a press release.
Celandine is launching with a splash, too: an immersive pop-up at Faena Miami Beach, a partnership with United Airlines, a limited-edition ice cream flavor with Aubi & Ramsa, and, most importantly, over 40 styles in its first collection, including options in sizes from XS-3X. I got a sneak peek and tried out some of the plus items for size.
As a regular Anthropologie shopper since it first launched plus sizes in 2019, I was already familiar with the retailer’s sizing. I’m typically a 2x or 20W in its labels (including Pilcro, Maeve, and its eponymous brand). I generally find the sizing to be consistent, so I tried everything from Celandine in a 2x. Read on for my initial impressions of this new brand.
As someone who basically shops for a living (as both an editor and influencer), I know the plus-size market inside and out, and am always on the lookout for the unique pieces we don’t usually get in our size range. This chic linen column gown immediately piqued my interest, because I haven’t seen anything else like it available in true plus range. The exploded, large-scale floral print is striking, and the neutral tones within make it easy to accessorize. I paired it with suede platform heels for a more formal vibe, but it would also look amazing with flat leather sandals and a big straw tote for daytime.
I found the fit on this piece to be near-perfect, with soft structure in the form of seams and bust darts built in to accommodate curves. It was true to size, and I like that it nipped in at the waist without disrupting the style line of the silhouette. The subtle smocked panel in the back gives fit flexibility, so this piece can work comfortably for a variety of bust sizes. The overall effect is sleek, lovely, and somewhat unexpected for a fabric known more for casual coordinating sets than for event-ready dresses. If you’re looking for an outfit for a destination beach wedding, this one is pitch-perfect.
When I first got a chance to look through the preview images of Celandine, this voluminous tiered dress stood out immediately. It’s pretty much the platonic ideal of resortwear: With a sunny colorway, breathable cotton-blend fabrication, and breezy A-line silhouette, it had me envisioning all the places I could wear it, from beachside dinners on vacation to summer events in the Hamptons.
The mixed-print motif (seersucker stripes paired with abstract art by Daniella Manini) is interesting and summery, and the 2x is true to size. My only critique is that the hidden fabric hook in the hook-and-eye closure on the open neckline is not quite as secure as a metal hook would be. It's a tradeoff I understand, though, given the style benefit: no metal hook breaking the line and drawing the eye if you want to wear the neckline open (which I will absolutely do over a swimsuit!) Either way, this silhouette is pretty and easy to wear — just the type of thing I want on vacation!
This lightweight tiered mini is just the perfect throw-on-and-go number for vacation. The fact that it packs down to basically nothing makes it even better for my fellow carry-on-only travelers. (Who really wants the hassle of checking a bag??)
The custom floral print by artist Peggi Kroll-Roberts, that looks like a scattered rainbow of pressed flowers, is even prettier in person. I’d wear this for a daytime jaunt, like a trip to a local market, or as an easy cover-up after a day at the beach. (The gauzy modal material seems like it would dry quickly.) This style was also true to size, and the mini length felt perfect for me (short enough to show off my legs without feeling like I was going to be exposed) — I’m 5’4” and a half without heels, though, so if you’re on the taller side, that’s something to consider.
Resortwear isn’t just crisp linen and floaty cover-ups — you need things for the in-between moments, too. I appreciate Anthropologie’s goal of creating a holistic wardrobe for vacationing with Celandine including soft, casual pieces as well: There are oversized sweatshirts, graphic tee dresses, slouchy oversized button-downs, and more, all created for the relaxation key to any good vacation (at least in my opinion).
This lightweight jersey jumpsuit is incredibly soft, and the fit is spot-on. The design is thoughtful, with the empire waist nipping in high enough on the torso that the crotch area won’t be prone to clinging. I love the billowy wide legs and the easy-on-and-off neckline (particularly key for jumpsuits you might travel in, for obvious reasons!). This outfit could go from morning coffee on the balcony to the airport home with ease, and the matcha green hue is right on-trend.
I also really liked this striped tote, complete with a cute sunny little bag charm. In addition to clothing, Celandine offers accessories, swimwear, and even skincare. Everything I tried worked very well, and I look forward to seeing more from this resortwear brand.
