There are so many outfits and prized pieces in our closets that give us joy, but the newest collection on from Anna Coroneo is a little bit of happiness sartorialized. And, all in a simple silk square.
Boasting the brightest of colors, the line of scarves feature sunglasses, fruit, gemstones, and big, pink kisses — all the creation of Coroneo, who splits her time between New York and London. Undeniably playful, these luxe little outfit additions ironically feel summery and fall into our lap just in time for us to reminisce about our long-lost sun-kissed glows. Thankfully, we don't think we'll have a problem coping with our loss with a watermelon tied around our necks. Click ahead to see the full color-crazed (in a very good way) lookbook, and shop our new forever-summer accessory at Bloomingdale's and Net-A-Porter.