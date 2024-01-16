While the shocking Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s season finale broke records, with over 2 million viewers tuning in, it wasn’t just Monica Garcia’s drama-inducing debut and Heather Gay’s Oscar-worthy soliloquy that had me tuning in episode after episode this season. Over the last few months, it’s Angie Katsanevas’ penchant for maxi-sized sunglasses that has become my Roman Empire — and the only Housewives trend worth recreating this winter.
Throughout season 4, Katsanevas, the show’s olive branch-resistant Greek, paraded through Salt Lake City in what can only be described as sunglasses with a ski mask complex. With reflective lenses and face coverage, the shades looked like they could withstand a day hitting the slopes. Instead, the cast barely touched the skis this season, and Katsanevas wore the look with everything from bikini tops during a Carribean getaway to denim jumpsuits at a rollerblading party.
Katsanevas caught my eye from the first episode when she chose to top off a black ski suit with oversized fuschia Gucci sunglasses that looked like ski goggles. She became my après ski style muse when she accessorized a crystal-adorned jumpsuit with pale pink sunglasses in an equally sporty style for a birthday party and paired a metallic bodysuit and leather pants with oversized black sunglasses by Versace for an afternoon meal with her husband. While Katsanevas led the ski mask charge this season, the other Housewives cast members didn’t fall behind on the trend. See: Gay’s futuristic Balenciaga shades, which she opted to pair with a metallic dress to ride a jet ski, as well as Lisa Barlow’s purple Dior square-shaped glasses which nearly reached her top lip.
Sure, the sunglasses may appear bizarre when you're not a reality television show cast member, but they’re right on par with trends set to mark 2024. While eyewear has channeled the ‘90s and Y2K eras for the past few years now, with gas station sunglasses and dainty frames becoming the go-to styles, like other late 2000s and 2010s apparel styles making a comeback, the oversized sunglasses are set to return once again (the Olsen twins should be proud!).
Last year, Beyoncé wore a pair of ultra-large sunglasses to the Louis Vuitton menswear show, while Kendall Jenner sported a pair of aliencore sunglasses by Acne during a holiday trip to Aspen. Some current trending designer styles include Loewe’s screen sunglasses, which feature a thick, asymmetric frame and reflective lenses, as well as the Gucci upside-down shield frame sunglasses, a fashionable version of ski goggles. The spring lineups from brands like Louis Vuitton and Tom Ford also featured maxi eyewear that included ‘70s-inspired sunglasses, as well as goggle-like styles.
In a cold and dreary season, known for its lackluster fashion, what else is there to do than pick an ostentatiously unmissable accessory to brighten up our days? Honoring Angie Katsanevas, ‘tis the season to let your sunglasses do the talking — whether you hit the slopes or not.
