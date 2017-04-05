These Loafers Require Zero Breaking In

Most sturdy loafers should come with a disclaimer that they're likely not going to be the most comfortable on the first few wears. In fact, one pair I own actually did — when I opened the box, it said something along the lines of: "The break-in time will be longer for these shoes. Wear these for a few hours, two or three days in a row; perhaps pair socks with loafers and lace-ups to eliminate any unnecessary discomfort." So, I went to CVS, bought a box of Bandaids and prepared for the worst, wearing them with socks the first few times to protect my heels from being skinned until the leather decided to give a bit.