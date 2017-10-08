This Kourtney-Approved Shirt Is Bound To Sell Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
The search for the perfect button-up shirt is one that feels like it can span a lifetime. But when you find the one, you'll hardly want to wear anything else. Ammara, a fairly new NYC brand that only makes tops, is really delivering in the blouse category, offering everything from balloon sleeves, and one-shoulder ruffles, to sleep shirts, and open-back tanks.
With fall kicking into full gear, a button-up is the top you should definitely have on hand if you don't already, and Ammara's Carson top is making a pretty solid case for itself. This blue-and-white stripe shirt features 100% English pin-stripe cotton and its statement-making wide, white cuffs are made with Sea Island Cotton. It comes in at $295, but it's the kind of shirt that'll last you your entire career (and is the epitome of day-to-night, if you ask us).
If the price seems steep, it's worth knowing that Ammara has made a point of offering the highest caliber product at the best possible price, working with the most luxurious fabrics (like that Sea Island Cotton, which can be about four times as expensive as regular cotton poplin, and Four Ply Crepe, a type of silk most often used in couture garments). So, this isn't just any throwaway top. In fact, back in August, the shirt sold out after Kourtney Kardashian wore it, but it's just been restocked and is yours for the taking — but if the first go-round is any indication, it won't last long.
So, click ahead to shop this Kardashian-approved closet staple while you still can, along with some similar picks.