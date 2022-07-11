This Is Your Sign To Shop Outdoor Furniture On Amazon Prime Day

This year, the annual deal-filled shopping holiday known as Amazon Prime Day landed itself smack dab in the middle of summer. Which makes the 48-hour clearance event the perfect time to score some quality, discounted outdoor furniture for any and all stay-at-home hangouts to come.
From small-space bistro tables and expansive patio sets to comfy rocking chairs and chic umbrellas, this online marketplace is home to, unsurprisingly, an endless trove of weather-ready furnishings. Just like the rest of our sale event coverage, we scoured plenty of Amazon’s pages in search of the most worthwhile buys, only this time your yard is our top priority. Scroll on for our carefully scouted selection of the best Amazon Prime Day outdoor furniture sales, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.