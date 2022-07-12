These Are The Best Plus-Size Clothing Deals This Prime Day

Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially taken off, and the retail behemoth has a plethora of plus-size fashion deals coming in hot. Our editors have simplified the process by sifting through the overwhelming amount of attractive discounts to bring you a hand-picked selection of the best plus-size clothing deals worth carting ASAP.
Amazon’s been upping its plus-size retail game for some time now with designer collaborations (re: Johnathan Cohen) and a slew of other inclusive options. Whether you’re in need of leggings that don’t quit or a breezy summer dress, there’s something to suit everybody. Shoppers can even expect deals like up to 52% off Levis or up to 29% off The Drop–Amazon’s in-house label. Ahead make your way through plus-size fashion deals galore this Prime Day.
