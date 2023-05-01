Don’t Sleep On These Amazon Designer Finds

Take Amazon's luxury stores as your luxurious fashion wishlist. Yes, that's right, Amazon. The online retailer has opened the gateway to accessible luxury shopping from established and emerging brands. Trendy designer handbags and the latest summer dresses are now only a click away, and the best perk is that you don't have to shop from multiple sites. So, say goodbye to any overload of tabs and shop the top Amazon picks from brands like Sergio Hudson, Oscar de la Renta, and Chanel right from your phone. You don't have to travel too far to find your next investment piece. Everyone deserves to treat themselves and Amazon makes it incredibly easy.
Once in a while, you might want to indulge in a designer piece or two, but oh, the wretched waiting. Usually, with popular pre-loved items and trendy styles from emerging brands, you're immediately sent to the waiting list and have to leave your email or phone number behind till you get that lucky call. Sadly, it could take months, or you might not even hear back at all. However, with Amazon, you can instantly add the bag or top to your liking to your cart and have it shipped to your doorstep within the same week — free delivery, free returns, and all backed up by credible companies who verify the legitimacy of the brands beforehand.
Therefore, before you head straight to a department store, turn your gaze to Amazon's luxury stores. A treasure trove of luxury fashion finds hiding on Amazon, like dresses, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and designer handbags, are waiting to be picked up and calling your name. Your wardrobe wants new items to play with this summer, so why don't you grant its wish?
Amazon's Luxury Dresses
Step into the world of glamorous dresses. Amazon's vast collection of luxury dresses is filled with whimsical '70s printed minis, breezy summer maxis, and abstract water-colored silhouettes that are from the latest seasons. If you fell head over heels for a look while watching fashion week's most-loved runway shows, the exact one might be lingering on Amazon.
Amazon's Luxury Clothing
Polish up your wardrobe with a sleek pantsuit from Sergio Hudson or spruce up your every day staples with an elevated Y2K-inspired crystal chain wide-leg jeans. If you want a one-of-a-kind piece, PatBO has a glossy eye-catching bikini top that can be styled as a summer night out piece or swimsuit.
Amazon's Luxury Shoes
Whether you're in the market for slides, wedding guest shoes, or elevated sandals, treat yourself to a luxe pair. Your feet deserve it.
Amazon's Luxury Accessories
Although paying a hefty amount for accessories may seem insignificant, it adds the crucial finishing touch to any look. Scroll through for chic styles from top labels like Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci. Any one of the chic pieces will harmoniously bring any ensemble together. Why wait in line at a department store when you can look fabulous this week with just a click on your phone from your bed?
Amazon's Luxury Jewelry
Lavish jewelry always comes with a high price. However, at the same time, they tend to last for a longer time. Peruse through our picks and find your forever piece from dainty necklaces from Jennifer Meyer and MATEO New York to more bold fashion pieces.
Amazon's Designer Handbags
We understand shopping for designer handbags is an investment, but it never hurts to eye shop and save to your wishlist. Yet, if there's a specific piece you've fallen in love with, feel free to shop to your heart's content. Amazon has one for everyone, with pre-loved buckets bags from Louis Vuitton and caviar leather flap bags from Chanel.
