We Tried $128 Worth Of Natural Deodorant — Here's What Worked

Every time we question whether a personal-care product is truly safe or not, the "answer" we're given is so ambiguous, we might as well be shaking a Magic-8 Ball: "More research is needed." (So much for living in the information age.) Deodorants and antiperspirants that contain aluminum salts are the perfect example. The ingredient, which is used to plug up sweat glands, is brimming with controversy — and vastly differing opinions.