Alexander Wang Muse Marries In Custom Balenciaga, Internet Swoons

One of the perks of being a model is the cross-continent friendships that come with some pretty incredible freebies. There's the obvious, gratis everyday clothes, but then there's the ultimate fashion-person gift: a custom wedding dress. Belgian model Hanne Gaby Odiele, who's been working hard for the money since 2005, wed John Swiatek this weekend in a one-of-a-kind Balenciaga piece, designed by her close friend Alexander Wang.
But we have to back up for a second, because she didn't get married in a dress, actually. Instead, Odiele wore an off-white hooded cape with a lace top and overlay and wide-leg trousers. (You can purchase something similar for your own nuptials over at Net-A-Porter.) The whole mood was very Little Red Riding Hood gets married in Woodstock after an all-night downtown rave (or, since we're talking Wang's squad, they probably would have been in a party bus) — and we're here for it.
The pairing comes as no surprise, seeing as Odiele has served as a sort of muse for Wang throughout his career. Most recently, she, her now-husband, and her longtime model pal (and bridesmaid) Anna Ewers starred in the designer's spring 2016 campaign. We're always down for wedding looks that break from tradition, but we've never seen a veil swapped for a hooded cape before. By now, we all know what model off-duty style looks like, but is model wedding style next? Check out some 'grams from the weekend ahead to see what we mean.
