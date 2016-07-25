Kristen Bell Isn't The Only Celeb With A Very Surprising Wedding Look

In case you didn't know, it's prime wedding season. It's also rosé season, but never mind that. In even more exciting seasonal news, let's talk about the fact that three years after Kristen Bell got married, the Bad Moms star has finally revealed pictures from her wedding to Dax Shepard back in 2013. Privacy is cool (the couple got married in a "tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse"), but her wedding look was even more low-key than the ceremony — and it was kind of awesome. The actress got hitched in a very simple black top and pants, with statement costume jewelry (talk about a money-saving accessorizing move). During an interview on CBS, the actress said her nuptials are "still one of the best days of my life" — no traditional wedding dress required, clearly.
White dresses weren't always the norm, either. The trend began in the 1800s with Queen Victoria, and at the time, the choice of color (or, really, lack of color) was considered super-edgy, since everyone else was wearing red for the occasion. Since then, though, "I dos" have typically involved a floor-sweeping white gown and a veil. But now, whether it's genuine desire to go against the grain or a means of cutting costs, brides are changing what it means to dress for the big day.
To give you even more inspiration, we're looking back at some of our favorite alt wedding dresses celebs have worn over the years. Wear whatever you want, of course — it's you and your S.O.'s moment, so you should opt for what you feel most comfortable in. And if that's all black, pants, and/or some completely unexpected color, all the power to you.
Fun fact: Actress Keira Knightley wore her custom Chanel wedding dress several times, not just after tying the knot in 2013, but before the big day, too. Above, check out one of her post-wedding wears of the frothy, short number.
Cynthia Nixon opted for a Carolina Herrera creation for her 2012 wedding, but had the dress, pictured here, made in a pale-green shade (instead of the cream hue shown on the runway).
The City alumna Olivia Palermo wore a cashmere sweater, shorts, and tulle skirt overlay by Carolina Herrera when she made it official with Johannes Huebl two years ago. Shorts that allow you to sit (and dance) comfortably? A cashmere sweater that'll definitely get plenty of repeat wears? Talk about an incredibly practical outfit.
In true "Sk8er Boi" fashion, Avril Lavigne ditched the rules completely and went with an all-black ball gown for her wedding to Chad Kroeger in 2013. Check out the edgy getting-hitched pic here.
An unexpected wedding dress can still involve a lot of white. To wit: Gwen Stefani wore this dip-dyed, pink Christian Dior gown, above, to marry Gavin Rossdale in 2002.
Forget a subtle wash of color. Actress and director Amber Tamblyn got hitched in a vibrant, marigold dress back in 2012, and Questlove captured it all on Instagram.
Solange wore several outfits on her wedding day in 2014, but the ceremony called for a pantsuit and cape by Humberto Leon for Kenzo. The off-white color may have been pretty traditional, but the sleek silhouette certainly wasn't.
