Kristen Bell Isn't The Only Celeb With A Very Surprising Wedding Look

In case you didn't know, it's prime wedding season. It's also rosé season, but never mind that. In even more exciting seasonal news, let's talk about the fact that three years after Kristen Bell got married, the Bad Moms star has finally revealed pictures from her wedding to Dax Shepard back in 2013. Privacy is cool (the couple got married in a "tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse"), but her wedding look was even more low-key than the ceremony — and it was kind of awesome. The actress got hitched in a very simple black top and pants, with statement costume jewelry (talk about a money-saving accessorizing move). During an interview on CBS, the actress said her nuptials are "still one of the best days of my life" — no traditional wedding dress required, clearly.White dresses weren't always the norm, either. The trend began in the 1800s with Queen Victoria , and at the time, the choice of color (or, really, lack of color) was considered super-edgy, since everyone else was wearing red for the occasion. Since then, though, "I dos" have typically involved a floor-sweeping white gown and a veil. But now, whether it's genuine desire to go against the grain or a means of cutting costs, brides are changing what it means to dress for the big day.To give you even more inspiration, we're looking back at some of our favorite alt wedding dresses celebs have worn over the years. Wear whatever you want, of course — it's you and your S.O.'s moment, so you should opt for what you feel most comfortable in. And if that's all black, pants, and/or some completely unexpected color, all the power to you.