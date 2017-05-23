Back in January, Italian designer Alberta Ferretti seemingly did the impossible: She made "day of the week" clothing impossibly chic (and relevant again). Her take was a far cry from the cutesy briefs that helped us get ready (and on schedule) back in grade school. Instead, it was a "see now, buy now" capsule of colorful, cashmere-blend sweaters, each bearing, well, a day of the week in a contrasting hue.
"For a long time, I wanted to do a project related to the colors of the rainbow," Ferretti told Refinery29 of the Rainbow Week capsule, which gets its name not just from its bright palette, but also from the designer's personal philosophy that there's no such thing as a dark day. "I love the energy that rainbows give off, the positivity that they symbolize, but most of all, the equality and tolerance they represent." Soon enough, these knits were all over street-style, Instagram, and Chiara Ferragni's birthday squad, kind of. Then, it came time to evolve the concept. Enter: "day of the week" one-piece swimsuits.
"After the success of the cashmere sweaters, I wanted to extend my 'rainbow fever' into the months of summer," Ferretti told us. "This is why the Rainbow Week swimsuit was born." The bathing suit capsule launched exclusively on Forward by Elyse Walker and AlbertaFerretti.com, with each style going for $360. It's the same concept as the knits — except, they're arguably more versatile, to be worn on a tropical vacation or by the pool, but also as a bodysuit with jeans. (And for that price tag, we best be getting the most cost-per-wear out of them.) "The ideal place to wear them is on the beach, but I’m intrigued with how women today will style them, that being with a pair of pants, a skirt, or a pair of jeans during the day, or even at night," the designer said.
We probably won't have to wait long to get more outfit inspiration around these one-pieces: If they're anything like the Rainbow Week sweaters that started the craze, these swimsuits will be all over Instagram in no time. Until then, click on to see the full summer '17 capsule collection.