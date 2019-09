"After the success of the cashmere sweaters, I wanted to extend my 'rainbow fever' into the months of summer," Ferretti told us. "This is why the Rainbow Week swimsuit was born." The bathing suit capsule launched exclusively on Forward by Elyse Walker and AlbertaFerretti.com , with each style going for $360. It's the same concept as the knits — except, they're arguably more versatile, to be worn on a tropical vacation or by the pool, but also as a bodysuit with jeans. (And for that price tag, we best be getting the most cost-per-wear out of them.) "The ideal place to wear them is on the beach, but I’m intrigued with how women today will style them, that being with a pair of pants, a skirt, or a pair of jeans during the day, or even at night," the designer said.