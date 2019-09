29 Pieces Of Affordable Activewear To Buy In The New Year

A whole new set of gym gear can turn your new-year workout mindset from avoid at all costs to somewhat exciting — that is, until the newness of it all wears off. But with newcomer athletic brands slaying the game (we're looking at you, Outdoor Voices Aday , and so many more), finding a cool new sports bra or pair of leggings has become a shopping-excursion norm. And, when wearing gym clothes beyond the yoga studio has become a full-fledged fashion trend , it's no surprise that fast-fashion retailers are taking note, emulating the trends we know and love and providing them in a more affordable form.While you often get the quality you pay for, it's not always necessary to splurge on all of your soon-to-be sweat-saturated gear. Stores like H&M, Forever 21, and Aritzia, are offering up a selection of goods that aren't just cute but, mostly at under $50, won't break your bank, either. Ahead, we've rounded up 29 workout basics — minus the Lululemon prices — that will take your fitness routine from 0 to 100 in the new year.