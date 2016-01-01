29 Pieces Of Affordable Activewear To Buy In The New Year

A whole new set of gym gear can turn your new-year workout mindset from avoid at all costs to somewhat exciting — that is, until the newness of it all wears off. But with newcomer athletic brands slaying the game (we're looking at you, Outdoor Voices, Vimmia, Aday, and so many more), finding a cool new sports bra or pair of leggings has become a shopping-excursion norm. And, when wearing gym clothes beyond the yoga studio has become a full-fledged fashion trend, it's no surprise that fast-fashion retailers are taking note, emulating the trends we know and love and providing them in a more affordable form.
While you often get the quality you pay for, it's not always necessary to splurge on all of your soon-to-be sweat-saturated gear. Stores like H&M, Forever 21, and Aritzia, are offering up a selection of goods that aren't just cute but, mostly at under $50, won't break your bank, either. Ahead, we've rounded up 29 workout basics — minus the Lululemon prices — that will take your fitness routine from 0 to 100 in the new year.
