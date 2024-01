Another highly underrated Aesop skin-care gem is the Exalted Eye Serum . I have mixed feelings when it comes to eye creams since many are too heavy and greasy for daytime wear; this is where an eye serum excels, and Aesop’s is no exception. A few drops to the under-eye skin area added lightweight hydration that absorbed within seconds. I don't have fine lines or wrinkles around my eyes, so if you're looking for a product that is specifically meant to target those, this is not that. However, if you want something to hydrate and soothe your eye area, this is a perfect choice. Plus, it has that fancy apothecary vibe that Aesop nails every time, and I genuinely look forward to using it every morning. While $110 for a teeny 0.5-fluid-ounce bottle is very pricey, this lasted me several months with daily use since one drop per eye is all you need.