8 Room Sprays That Make Homes Smell Amazing, One Spritz At A Time

If you love an aromatic abode, but scented candles, fancy cleaning products, or unsightly deodorizing sponges (albeit extremely effective) aren't your thing, may we introduce you to room sprays? These nozzle-equipped bottles pack a perfumed punch like those other home fragrances. But, swap the flames, wipes, and wait times with spritzes, lingering scents, and fast-acting effects. This is all to say that the best room sprays can transform your space — and we found eight that get that job done.
The following finds feature everything from odor-removing formulas to calming aromatherapy benefits, fabric refreshing agents, and more. So scroll on and scout the perfect room spray for your space. What a breath of fresh air.
Turn Down is your ticket to an aromatic, relaxing oasis. One spritz and you'll enjoy its notes of bergamot, jasmine, and neroli while you wind down after a long day. According to its on-site description, you get bang for your buck — specifically 1,000 sprays in your $29 bottle.
Brooklinen deems its room spray — available in Bright Idea, Happy Hour, and Restore — "instant gratification in a spritz." Each scent is crafted with the help of world-class perfumers and acts as aromatherapy for the senses. On-site reviewer Isa F. raves, "Everyone comments on how good our space smells when they walk into our place and it’s because of this room spray! The scent lingers for so long…cannot recommend enough."
DedCool's signature scent Milk does it all. Score it as a fragrance or, in this case, a spray for both your room and your clothes. Brimming with notes of bergamot, white musk, and amber, it's truly a cozy hug in a bottle.
We tested out Diptyque's high-end cleaning line back in 2022. Since then, the luxury fragrance brand has expanded the collection to include — you guessed it — a room spray. However, unlike some on this list, Diptyque's basil-infused formula features technology that targets and eliminates unwanted odors, much like its original candle form.
Meet another R29 editor-approved (and Courteney Cox-founded) cleaning brand: Homecourt. While it's best known for its aromatic and sleek surface cleaner, we personally adore its innovative Room Deodorant. Not only does the packaging look chic, but the spray also features zinc ricinoleate, yeast ferment, and charcoal to trap, break down, and eliminate bad smells. And, we can't forget about the fine fragrance — choose from Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, Cypress Mint, Cece, or Balsam Fireplace — that lingers lovingly in the air after every mist.
According to P.F. Candle Co. on-site reviewers, this spray is a "great scent," "isn't too overpowering," and "makes linens smell fresh and lovely." If you're lucky enough to have sniffed one of the beloved brand's candles, you know that any of its four scent options — Teakwood & Tobacco, Golden Coast, Sandalwood Rose, and Amber & Moss — will be downright hypnotic. This specific buy works great for misting around rooms, but it's best for fabrics and bedding.
Self-proclaimed "pleasure-obsessed home of sun-worship, folk mythologies, and psychedelic remedies," Flamingo Estate (both a brand and literal home in Los Angeles) takes farming seriously — and it's reflected in its high-quality inventory. The Roma Heirloom Tomato Room Spray, for example, is an herbaceous, summery scent accompanied by Oregon-grown tarragon and black pepper essential oil derived from flowering vines in Madagascar. Spritz it around your home for a whiff of the brand's flourishing garden and, therefore, the ultimate refresh.
Both affordable and top-reviewed (it boasts a 4.8-out-of-5-star rating and 2,000+ reviews), Caldrea's Linen and Room Spray is the talk of the town over at Amazon. "This product is great," writes Amazon reviewer Kristin. "I can spray a room and it will last a few hours smelling like the fresh scent. The scent smells like nothing I have ever smelled before in the best way —very floral and clean smelling." Another reviewer L. Cox claims that it's perfect for pet parents, "I sprayed it in each room — including the cat box area — before we had guests and it lasted all day. It lasts all day! What more can I say? I highly recommend it."
