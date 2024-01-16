8 Room Sprays That Make Homes Smell Amazing, One Spritz At A Time

Both affordable and top-reviewed (it boasts a 4.8-out-of-5-star rating and 2,000+ reviews), Caldrea's Linen and Room Spray is the talk of the town over at Amazon. "This product is great," writes Amazon reviewer Kristin. "I can spray a room and it will last a few hours smelling like the fresh scent. The scent smells like nothing I have ever smelled before in the best way —very floral and clean smelling." Another reviewer L. Cox claims that it's perfect for pet parents, "I sprayed it in each room — including the cat box area — before we had guests and it lasted all day. It lasts all day! What more can I say? I highly recommend it."