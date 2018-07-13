Too often, it’s easy to feel defined by only one aspect of our lives — be it our job, a relationship, or our social persona. But as any woman knows, we are much more complex than what could ever be attributed to one single source. We are the sum of all of our imperfect parts, and hustling in our careers, fueling our passions, and having quiet moments alone are just a few of the (equally important) ways that we express and discover who we are.
To celebrate our multifaceted lives, we teamed up with adidas to highlight four inspiring women who are shattering outdated stereotypes. From a basketball player who is just as in tune with her spirituality as she is with her love of the sport to a musician who revels in her alone time as well as her time spent spinning DJ sets, this cast of creatives is sure to leave you feeling seriously inspired. Because just like adidas’ latest drop, Orchid Tint — a line of pastel sneakers as delicate as they are athletic, as soft as they are strong — we thrive in contradictions. Watch the video to meet all four women, and shop the kicks (which are available at Finish Line) just below.
