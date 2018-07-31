The Viral Earrings Calling Out Men Who Fetishize Asian Women

"In a country where immigrants are significantly contributing to its livelihood, many conservative Americans love to tell people of color who speak languages other than English to 'speak English' in order to make these POC feel like they don't belong," Chen says. "I even said it to my Cantonese-speaking friends once when I was young and hadn't realized that I thought this way because I didn't want to seem like I didn't belong myself. 'Speak Chinese' also relates to how my parents always asked me to speak to them in Chinese at home because losing one's ability to speak their home language is common."