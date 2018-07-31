This fetishisation is nothing out of the ordinary for Ada and her friends. "All of my friends who are people of colour and I often experience some form of fetishisation. In regards to the specific fetishisation of Asian women, I'd say that we can barely walk outside without hearing 'Ni hao!' or 'Konichiwa!' when someone catcalls us." This treatment and 'othering' is horrendous, but sadly not shocking. Ada finds solace in the internet, the aesthetic of which is mirrored in her Text Earrings. "The internet absolutely inspires my work!" she says. "Not necessarily in terms of aesthetic, but in terms of how people create content for others to relate to. The way that people express themselves and respond to content on the internet should be an entire scientific study in itself."