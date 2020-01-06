How To Fade Acne Scars Once & For All

First came the acne. Then the onslaught of salicylic acid cleansers, retinoids, and benzoyl peroxide creams. Now all that remains are the ghosts of pimples past: acne scars, and no one warned us that they'd be harder to get rid of than the actual spots that got us to this place.
Here's the hard truth: Nothing you can buy over-the-counter will be as effective for deep-seated scarring as a derm-recommended prescription or in-office procedure — especially when it comes to deep, ice-pick scars.
But the good news is that there are plenty of at-home skin-care products that can do a damn good job of fading dark spots. Ahead, the best scar-lightening serums, peels, toners, and more that can help get you one step closer to the even-toned complexion you had before that massive breakout. Consider those ghosts busted.
