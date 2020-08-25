When it comes to accessible sex toys, ask not what you can do for your vibrator. Ask what your vibrator can do for you. Ask — nay, demand — that this summer's campfire conversations around sexual pleasure don't just include the needs of those living with disabilities, but center them.
One in four adults in the United States lives with a disability, and their right to orgasm with kinky ease is at the top of our sex-positive crusade. As Britney Déjean of AbleThrive, a non-profit for folks living with paralysis, wrote in 2015, “When it comes to the actual act, many of these women are ready to make the necessary accommodations [in sex]. Sometimes they need their partner do more, some have needed to take time and get creative to understand their bodies, and others modify actual positions.”
So let’s talk about sex toys that are ergonomic, lightweight, and hands-free. Let’s talk about how the bend of a dildo can make or break a good orgasm, and how when it comes to support, sex furniture (yup, that’s a thing) will have your back. Follow us down the internet’s glory hole into a world of accessible sex toys for every budget, from suction vibrators to hands-free devices to one-touch toys to a penis sleeve that could totally change your (vagina's) life.
One in four adults in the United States lives with a disability, and their right to orgasm with kinky ease is at the top of our sex-positive crusade. As Britney Déjean of AbleThrive, a non-profit for folks living with paralysis, wrote in 2015, “When it comes to the actual act, many of these women are ready to make the necessary accommodations [in sex]. Sometimes they need their partner do more, some have needed to take time and get creative to understand their bodies, and others modify actual positions.”
So let’s talk about sex toys that are ergonomic, lightweight, and hands-free. Let’s talk about how the bend of a dildo can make or break a good orgasm, and how when it comes to support, sex furniture (yup, that’s a thing) will have your back. Follow us down the internet’s glory hole into a world of accessible sex toys for every budget, from suction vibrators to hands-free devices to one-touch toys to a penis sleeve that could totally change your (vagina's) life.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.