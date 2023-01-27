The Candid, Unfiltered Realities Of “Van Life,” According To One Digital Nomad

2021年2月以来、「アレックスバンダー」と名付けられた2017年型のフォード·トランジット·カーゴバンでアメリカを駆け回ってきたアビゲイル·マーティン。コンテンツクリエイター兼写真家として活躍するマーティンは、#バンライフの現実を知らない私たちのために、自分の生活を丁寧に記録してきた。「見た目はいいかもしれないけど、こんな風に暮らしている人たちはみんな、汚い人たちだと思っている」、電話越しにくすくすと笑いながら彼女は言う。「車に住んで、ジムとか道路の脇でシャワーを浴びているのだから」
Since February 2021, Abigail Martin has been crisscrossing the United States in a 2017 Ford Transit 2WD cargo van, lovingly nicknamed “Alexvander.” And all the while, as a photographer and content creator, she’s been doing her due diligence documenting the realities of #VanLife for the rest of us. “Anyone who lives this way is a glorified dirtbag,” she says through chuckles on a recent phone call. “You’re living in a vehicle. You’re showering at gyms or on the side of the road.”
バンライフの旅の中で、マーティンはカルフォルニアの沿岸を数ヶ月間さまよったり、モアブのキャニオンで、友人と一緒に数日間かけてロープのブランコを作り上げたりしたこともある。数え切れないほどの温泉を訪問し、雪をかぶった山にキャンプをしたこともある。しかしマーティンは、ソーシャルメディア上では滅多に見られない、お世辞にも魅力的とは言えない、フィルターなしの真実からも目を逸らさない。彼女にとって、ありのままの瞬間こそが、車を拠点に生活するという選択がもたらした多くの困難で美しい瞬間を象徴するのだ。「すべては捉え方次第だと思う」と彼女は語る。「すべての経験は、自分がその経験をどう解釈するかにかかってくる。バンライフが魅力的なのは、この生き方を選んだからこそできることや、見ることができるものがあるから」
Over the course of her van life journey, Martin has spent months roving the California coastline. She’s spent several days rigging a rope swing in a Moab canyon with friends. She’s made pit-stops at countless hot springs, and camped on snow-capped mountains. However, she also refuses to shy away from the unsexy, unfiltered truths that are so often masked in our social media feeds. For her, the uncurated moments are representative of the many difficult, beautiful moments that have accompanied her choice to live life out of a moving vehicle. “It's all about perspective,” she says. “Our experiences are what we make them out to be. Van life is glamorous because of the things I get to see and do.”
デジタル·コンテンツクリエイターとしての現在の仕事とは対照的に、手に取れる物理的な写真をずっと好んできたマーティンは、スマートフォンから直接写真を印刷できるinstax Link WIDEプリンター とLink WIDEアプリ (Apple App Store, Google Play) を使って、愛おしい思い出を蘇らせ、写真と共に道を走っている。「私にとって写真は、とても大事なもの」と彼女は言う。「スクリーンに映っているものは、本物の、手に取れる写真とは違う。だから、私のバンの中には、そこらじゅうにプリントした写真が飾ってある。私のホームは、旅の中で作る思い出と、出会う人たちだから」。息を呑むほどに美しく雪に覆われた山脈から、広大な砂漠のキャニオンまで彼女にとって、Link WIDEは特別な瞬間を残すために欠かせない存在となっている。「思い出を全部プリントアウトできることはもちろん、写真全体を——切り取りなしでそのまま——印刷できるのは本当に画期的だと思う」とマーティンは付け加える。
In spite of her current work as a digital content creator, Martin has long favored physical photographs &mdaash; like using the instax Link WIDE Printer and Link WIDE App (Apple App Store, Google Play), which allow her to print photos straight from her smartphone &mdaash; as a way of giving her dearest memories new life and carrying them with her while on the road. “They’re so valuable to me,” she says. “A screen is not the same as a real, tangible photograph, which is why I’ve always had prints hanging everywhere in my van. The memories you make and the people you meet along the way are what make a home.” And as someone whose favorite snaps include everything from breathtaking snowcapped mountainscapes to expansive desert canyons, the Link WIDE has become a particularly useful tool for preserving those special moments. “Being able to print all of my captured memories is one thing, but being able to print the full picture &mdaash; uncropped and unchanged &mdaash; is a game-changer,” she adds.
最近、イギリスに引っ越したばかりの彼女は、全く新しいバンライフの真っただ中にいる。今回の旅のお供は、アメリカで作った思い出の写真で飾りつけられた、ピカピカの新しいバン。次に何が待ち受けているのかワクワクする一方で、アレックスバンダーとのお別れは決して容易ではなかった。このお別れを記念するために、お気に入りの写真の一つを持ってくることをマーティンは忘れなかった。壮大な砂漠の夕日を浴びるアレックスバンダーの写真だ
Now, on the heels of a recent move to the U.K., she’s in the midst of an entirely new chapter of her van life adventure — this time, featuring a shiny new vehicle she’s decked out in prints of her favorite memories from the States. And while she’s excited for what’s to come, it certainly wasn’t easy saying goodbye to Alexvander. In order to commemorate him, Martin was sure to bring along one of her favorite photos: the van itself in all its glory, backlit by a spectacular desert sunset.
マーティンにとってアレックスバンダーは、何でも成し遂げることができるという物理的な証拠だ。アレックスバンダーの原型（座席付きの典型的なスプリンターバン）を購入するためだけに、3つの仕事を掛け持ちし、ローンを組んだ彼女は、さらには工具を借り、ハウツー·ビデオを熱心に観ながらアレックスバンダーを機能的で住みやすい空間に変身させた。それまで一度もドリルを使ったことがなかった彼女が、5ヶ月間かけて調整可能なベッドフレームを作り、簡易キッチン、棚、照明を設置した。「家を出発する前、わたしは自分がここまで自立していることを誇りに思た」と彼女は言う。
For her, Alexvander is physical proof that she can, indeed, achieve anything. Case-in-point: Not only did she work three jobs and take out a loan just to purchase him in his original form (a traditional sprinter van, complete with seats), but she borrowed tools and rigorously consumed how-to videos in order to transform him into a functioning, livable space — building an adjustable bed frame and installing a kitchenette, shelving, and lighting over the course of five months, despite having never picked up a drill prior. “Before leaving home, I was proudly, fiercely independent,” she adds.
同時にアレックスバンダーは、ノマド的なライフスタイルの中でも人との繋がりとコミュニティを見つけることの重要性を象徴している。「最初は、『誰もいらない』という防衛機制を働かせていたけど、当時の私は、バンライフでは時間単位で状況が変わることを知らなかった」と彼女は説明する。「だから、臨機応変に動かないといけない」。数々の思いがけない展開が–––例えば、家を出た数週間後、気がつくと新型コロナウィルスが蔓延しているキャンプサイトに滞在していたとき–––彼女の警戒心は解け、他人の優しさに心を動いたのだ。
Concurrently, Alexvander also represents the importance of connection and finding community, even while leading a nomadic lifestyle. “At first, my defense mechanism was, ‘I don’t need anyone,’ but I didn’t know then that with van life, things change on an hourly basis,” she explains. “You have to roll with the punches.” These unexpected twists and turns — like, say, finding herself stationed at a campsite riddled with COVID-19 cases just a few weeks into being on the road — have urged her to let her guard down and open herself up to the generosity of others.
「滞在していたキャンプサイトで新しい友達ができて、パーティーを開催したことがあった。その時は誰もコロナウィルスに感染していないと思い込んでいたけど…結局、みんな感染してしまった」と彼女は言う。バンライフで時折すでに孤独感を感じていたマーティンにとって、新型コロナウィルスの強い症状と闘いながらバンの中に一人で隔離した期間は、より孤独を覚える経験だった。幸いにも、この経験が、他人からの助けを受け入れ、他のバンライフ旅行者を助けることを学ぶ機会になったと彼女は言う。体調を崩していない人がマーティンの食料を調達し、マーティンは同じく隔離している人のために自らのバンの設備を開放した。「そのキャンプサイトでトイレを持っている人は私だけだったから、どんな状況だったかは想像できるでしょう」と彼女は笑う。「みんなでコロナウィルスを乗り切ったあと、お揃いのサボテンのタトゥーを入れにいった」
“I had made new friends on the campsite where I was staying, and we threw a party. We assumed no one could have COVID-19 at this point…but then we all got it,” she says. For Martin, van life could already be isolating at times — but battling intense symptoms while confined, alone, within the walls of a van felt even more so. Fortunately, she says it taught her to accept help from, and offer help to, her fellow van life travelers. Whoever wasn’t sick at the moment would go grab her groceries, while she opened up her van’s amenities to others who were also isolating. “I was the only one on the site with a toilet, so you can imagine how that went,” she laughs. “We survived it, and then all got matching cactus tattoos.”
今回の旅には、犬と彼氏という、二人の予想外のゲストが同行している。どちらも最初の計画にはなかった。以前なら、必要以上に計画を立てたり、物事を考えすぎる傾向を持つことを自認していたマーティンにとって、まさにこの二人組が「流れに身を任せる」と考える手助けになっていると言う。
This time around, Martin has two new, unexpected guests along for the ride: a dog and a boyfriend, neither of whom were part of her original roadmap. As someone who previously would have described herself as both an overplanner and an overthinker, she says this very duo has helped her to adopt more of a “go with the flow” mentality.
例えば、上の写真に写っているアーチー。「常に公園に行けるわけじゃないし、辺ぴでも散歩させないといけないから、犬を飼うことには強く反対のだった」と彼女は説明する。「でも、犬を飼っている他のバン旅行者と出会ってから、考え方が変わった。ソルトレイクシティのアニマルシェルターに行ったとき、アーチーが私の膝の上で寝ちゃって…そういうこと」。一緒に過ごした2日目の夜から、アーチーはずっと彼女のベッドで寝ている。そして車が走っている間、彼は助手席に座る。「アーチーは世界で一番落ち着いている犬なの」とマーティンは付け加える。
Take meeting Archie, pictured above, for example. “I was very against getting a dog because of the lack of access to parks or having to walk the dog in remote places,” she explains. “But I started meeting other van travelers with dogs, and things began to shift. I went to a shelter in Salt Lake City, and Archie fell asleep on my lap… and that was that.” He’s been sleeping in her bed since their second night together — and when they’re on the road, he opts for the passenger seat. “He’s the most chill dog ever,” she adds.
独特の観点から自分の旅を記録してきたマーティンは、ソーシャルメディアでなかなかのフォロワーを集めているが（彼女はTikTokで90万人近くのフォロワー数を持つ）、オンラインで有名であることからくる影響力よりも、一枚一枚の写真や動画の背後にある思い出–––ストーリーや教訓–––の方がはるかに彼女にとって重要なのだ。「写真家として、たまに『完璧なショット』へのこだわりを我慢できない時がある」と彼女は言う。「そういう写真が特別なのは、その写真を撮るためにやったことがあるから。雪をかき分けて歩いたり、ライティングのために夜明け前に起きたり。でも、ありのままの写真はそういう写真よりも、もっと特別だと思う。リアルな人間としての瞬間をとらえているから」
Martin’s keen eye for documenting her travels has amassed her quite the social media following (think: almost 900k TikTok followers), but the memories behind each photo or video — the stories, the lessons — far outweigh the clout that comes with internet fame. “As a photographer, sometimes I can’t resist getting ‘the shot,’” she says. “Those photos are special because of what you went through to get them — lugging through snow, waking up before dawn for lighting. But the candids are even more special; those capture the real human moments.”
マーティンにとって重要なのは、必ずしも何が写真に写っているか–––山岳地帯であったり、キャンプサイトでポーズをとっている新しくできた友人であったり–––ではなく、彼女をある瞬間にすぐさまタイムスリップさせる写真の能力なのだ。例えば、イギリスに持ってくることを特に楽しみにしていた写真には、どこかは分からない山岳地帯を背景に、ただ彼女の腕が助手席の窓からだらんと出ている瞬間が写っている。「これは、ボルダーに帰る途中、コロラド州ブレッケンリッジの辺りで、彼氏のダンテが取ってくれた写真。この時、私は疲れ切っていて、朝の10時だったけど、音楽を大音量で流していた。ここには写っていないけど、アーチーは窓から顔を出していた」。旅を続ける中で、まさにこの感覚–––開かれた道の美しさを吸収しながら、疲れ切っているけれども、感謝の気持ちで満ち溢れている状態–––を再現したいと思っている彼女にとって、この写真はその感覚を常に思い出させてくれる。
For Martin, it’s not always about what’s pictured in a photograph — a mountain range, new friends posed around a campsite — but, rather, an image’s ability to instantly transport her back to a specific moment in time. For example, a print she was particularly excited to bring to the U.K. features nothing but her arm hanging out of her passenger seat window, with an unrecognizable mountainous landscape behind it. “My boyfriend, Dante, took this one near Breckenridge, Colorado, as we were heading back to Boulder. I was so tired. It was 10 a.m., but we were blasting music. You can’t see him, but Archie is sticking his head out the window.” It’s this feeling — exhausted-yet-filled-with-gratitude while taking in the beauty of the open road — that she wants to recreate as she continues on her journey, and this print serves as a constant reminder.
マーティンが持つ写真一つ一つにストーリーがあり、彼女はその中の多くの写真を、過去数年間の自分の進化の象徴として手元に持ち続けている。こうして写真を持ち続けることが、これらの思い出が時と共に失われないようにする、具体的な方法なのだ。「今の私は、バンライフの旅を始めた時の私とは違う」と彼女は語る。「コミュニティ、家族、友達はもちろん、旅の中で出会った人たちも、私が思っていたよりもずっと大事なんだということに気が付いた。キャンプファイヤーを囲みながら知らない人と一緒に過ごす時間は、セラピーみたいなものでもある。いろんなことを共有しあって、泣いて、みんなお互いを受け入れあって。その人たちの多くが、今まで出会った中で最高の人たちでもある。そして今、そんな人たちとの思い出を、私はどこにでも持っていくことができる」
All in all, every print of Martin’s comes with a story, many of which she holds onto as physical totems of her evolution over the last few years; a tangible way to ensure these memories aren’t lost over time. “I’m a different person than I was when I first started my van life journey,” she explains. “Community, family, and friends are much more important than I thought, as are the people I’ve encountered along the way. Hanging out with strangers around a campfire is like therapy — people cry and share and are very accepting; many are some of the best people I’ve met. And now I get to take our memories with me wherever I go.”
