The Candid, Unfiltered Realities Of “Van Life,” According To One Digital Nomad

「滞在していたキャンプサイトで新しい友達ができて、パーティーを開催したことがあった。その時は誰もコロナウィルスに感染していないと思い込んでいたけど…結局、みんな感染してしまった」と彼女は言う。バンライフで時折すでに孤独感を感じていたマーティンにとって、新型コロナウィルスの強い症状と闘いながらバンの中に一人で隔離した期間は、より孤独を覚える経験だった。幸いにも、この経験が、他人からの助けを受け入れ、他のバンライフ旅行者を助けることを学ぶ機会になったと彼女は言う。体調を崩していない人がマーティンの食料を調達し、マーティンは同じく隔離している人のために自らのバンの設備を開放した。「そのキャンプサイトでトイレを持っている人は私だけだったから、どんな状況だったかは想像できるでしょう」と彼女は笑う。「みんなでコロナウィルスを乗り切ったあと、お揃いのサボテンのタトゥーを入れにいった」

“I had made new friends on the campsite where I was staying, and we threw a party. We assumed no one could have COVID-19 at this point…but then we all got it,” she says. For Martin, van life could already be isolating at times — but battling intense symptoms while confined, alone, within the walls of a van felt even more so. Fortunately, she says it taught her to accept help from, and offer help to, her fellow van life travelers. Whoever wasn’t sick at the moment would go grab her groceries, while she opened up her van’s amenities to others who were also isolating. “I was the only one on the site with a toilet, so you can imagine how that went,” she laughs. “We survived it, and then all got matching cactus tattoos.”