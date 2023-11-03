Think Fast! For 3 Days Only, R29 Readers Get An Exclusive Abercrombie Discount

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off sitewide at Abercrombie & Fitch using our promo code REFINERY, now through November 5.
Calling all Abercrombie & Fitch lovers, newcomers... and literally any shopper who loves a good deal. Because the brand that brings us our favorite puff sleeve mini dresses (now available in a satin fabric), high-rise skinny jeans, and festive pleated maxi dresses (also in a new one-shoulder style) is treating R29 readers to an exclusive deal. From now until November 5, you can get 15% off sitewide (!) with code REFINERY. That's right, 15% off your favorite styles, bestsellers, new arrivals, and everything in between, including Abercrombie's sale section.
And we know, three sweet days of Abercrombie deals may put you into a frenzy, so we're here to help narrow down your search. You can browse the site's new arrivals section to find lots of reimagined styles in updated fabrications and new colorways, including plenty of holiday dresses, elevated everyday basics, and pops of trendy red across work-appropriate attire. Of course, fall is the perfect time to stock up on blue jeans, one of the brand's tried-and-true bestsellers. You'll have lots to pick from, including nostalgic '90s styles.
If you haven't yet experienced the revamped A&F, read on for my review of some of our favorite fall pieces from the brand. I was able to try some of its bestselling jeans, pants, and bodysuits myself. If you're in the market for a new pair of high-rise denim, versatile trousers, or a long-sleeve bodysuit, read on for my honest reviews of these Abercrombie bestsellers.
Okay, can you believe I've never owned a pair of Abercrombie jeans before? These were the first pair I ever even tried. And yes, I became an instant fan. I was impressed by the size range, five inseam options, and many denim washes in each style. First, I tried the bestselling High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in a dark blue wash with chic trouser pockets. The color is so rich and the details like the slanted pockets and hemline seams give them an extra something special, which make this style a great going-out jean. I stand under 5'3", so I opted for the Short length, which has a 29-inch inseam and landed perfectly at the top of my feet. I found my measurements to be in between two sizes, but opted to size down to a 30, which worked in my favor because the slightly stretchy material gave enough leeway around my wider hips. However, since I am a bit curvier, I'll probably wear these with a sleek belt to cinch the waist even more.
And luckily, for those of us with hourglass figures, Abercrombie offers many of its jeans in "Curvy Love" sizes, which have smaller waists to prevent gapping in the back. I tried this relaxed 90s style in a similar dark wash in Curvy Love, and the fit was *chef's kiss* for me. Back gapping be gone!
While the jeans were already a hit, I also need to call out that this is the softest bodysuit I've ever owned. This long-sleeve crew bodysuit has a velvety meets buttery texture, and while it's matte, you can see that it has a really pretty sheen finish under flash photography. I've been very into green lately, so I'm in love with this color, but the bodysuit is also available in other festive burgundy and red shades as well as several neutrals. I opted for a Medium, in line with the size chart, which focuses on your bust measurements. At first, I thought it was too snug, but it actually acted like a taut second skin that got more comfortable the longer I wore it.
Next, I tried the brand's same 90s relaxed jean style in a slightly worn-in black wash with a unique criss-crossed waistband. The waist detail was very much giving that viral TikTok button belt loop hack. So the V-cut waist, off-centered button, and relaxed, wide-leg cut combined to create the ultimate cool gal jean. I can see myself pairing them with bodysuits or crop tops that let the waistband shine and have its well-deserved moment. I found that the length and sizing I used in my other pair of Abercrombie jeans fit the same here. And if you're into this quirky style too, it's also available in a light wash, in both straight sizes and Curvy Love sizes.
These bestselling trousers have been on my radar for a while (I added them to our black dress pant Hype Machine because of their high ratings), so I was excited to try them out (and learn that many of the colors' sizes have been restocked). The super-high-waisted pants have an elastic waistband in the back, sleek pleats, and slightly relaxed, wide legs, making for an equally elevated and casual piece. And I so love a versatile piece that I can dress down with an oversized T-shirt and sneakers or up with a blouse, blazer, and heels.
I tried both the light brown and navy colorways in these pants in a size 31 Short, and it perfectly hugged my waist and skimmed the top of my shoes. I'm glad I didn't size down to a 30 like in the jeans, or else the pleating details would've stretched and gotten wonky around my lower stomach. I love how flattering these dress pants look and that the mid-weight fabric will serve me well during the cold winter months when I go into the office. I definitely get the hype now, because these are a true wardrobe essential that I know I'll be reaching for time and time again.
