How did the name come to be, and how do both cultural influences impact the brand's design?



"Both of my parents are originally from India. I grew up in the US. When I first started my line, I was making this capsule in Brooklyn, and I actually didn't really have a name for the brand. I was planning to just put my name, but as I was actually making it and putting it together, it was the depth of winter... And for some reason, I had like all these memories of my time traveling along the northern coast of Brazil. And it came back to me and I remembered the word “abacaxi.” It's such a musical word. And I loved the way that it was spelled, and I remembered the way that the fruit sellers on the beaches would just basically sing out the words of the fruits that they were selling. O knew I wanted my brand to have that tropical-inspired, happy kind of experience. I lived in Argentina when I was in high school, so I've always been fluent in Spanish, and kind of I've been lucky enough to travel a lot around the world as a kid. My dad …would travel; a lot and he would bring us on a lot of different trips. So there are definitely different cultural influences just based on my experiences and my travels in my work too."