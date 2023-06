5 Buzzy AAPI-Owned Jewelry Brands To Add To Your Shopping Roster

If you grew up never seeing your cultural name on nameplate jewelry, you can now. Kinn's CEO and founder, Jennie Yoon , created a nameplate collection called Dear Kaia for people with Asian names as well as English ones. (The bracelet and necklaces can be customized with your Korean, Chinese, or Japanese name.) The dainty pieces are subtle enough to be worn daily and are a loving reminder to always be proud of where you came from.