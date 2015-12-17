Over 200 women are suing the celebrity-endorsed hair-care line WEN for causing baldness and rashes.
If you’re prone to late-night channel-surfing, you’re probably familiar with celebrity stylist Chaz Dean and his sulfate-free hair-care line, WEN. If you never fell victim to the infomercial’s claims of delivering shiny, bouncy, perfectly smooth hair, be glad: Over 200 women in 40 different states have joined a class action lawsuit against WEN and its marketing company Guthy-Renker, claiming the products caused significant hair loss, scalp irritation, and breakage. (Read More)
The trial of an officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Freddie Gray ended with a hung jury.
After just three days of deliberation, the jury was hung and the judge declared a mistrial in the trial of a Baltimore cop who faced manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Freddie Gray. Circuit Judge Barry Williams said that jurors in the trial had announced a deadlock. The officer, William Porter, is the first of six officers to stand trial for the death of Freddie Gray. (Read More)
Caitlyn Jenner and Diane Sawyer will reunite for a one-year follow-up interview.
Kim Kardashian broke the internet, but it was Caitlyn Jenner who broke television. The former Olympian's tell-all interview with 20/20 drew over 20 million viewers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenner will revisit that groundbreaking sit-down and discuss all that has happened since she first opened up to the world in another primetime chat with Diane Sawyer. (Read More)
The city of Flint, Michigan, declared a state of emergency due to the high levels of lead found in local children’s blood.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver was forced to declare a state of emergency after blood tests showed that 4% of the city’s children have abnormally high levels of lead, a dangerous neurotoxin that has contaminated the water supply. In an attempt to save money, Weaver switched Flint’s water source from the struggling Detroit water system to the Flint River in 2014. Nearly 100,000 residents are suffering from lead poisoning. (Read More)
Thousands of South Africans marched in a call for President Jacob Zuma’s resignation.
Thousands of South Africans hit in the streets in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and other major cities in protest of President Jacob Zuma and his shocking decision to fire two finance ministers as the country faces economic instability. The protestors have called for Zuma’s resignation and rallied around the hashtag #ZumaMustFall on social media, spreading accusations of government corruption and a lack of accountability. (Read More)
Trader Joe's just recalled its popular Triple Ginger Brew.
If you recently purchased Triple Ginger Brew from Trader Joe's, be careful! The grocery store chain is recalling all shipments of the popular beverage. Apparently the bottles, which feature an old-fashioned closure instead of a bottle cap, have been exploding before customers get the chance to open them. Due to the safety risk of bursting glass, TJ's is suggesting consumers throw bottles away in an enclosed container outside. (Read More)
You can now call an Uber through Facebook Messenger.
Facebook announced a new collaboration with Uber that will allow users to request a ride directly through Facebook’s Messenger app. The service lets users call an Uber car, read updates from the driver, and pay for a ride, all within Messenger. You can even share a map of your progress and your arrival time with friends. At the moment, the feature is only available to test in select cities, but a user’s first ride (up to $20) is free. (Wired)
The first official photo from the all-female Ghostbusters was released — and it's perfect.
After all the internet brouhaha and men’s rights activist tears that accompanied Paul Feig’s announcement of an all-female Ghostbusters reboot, fans are finally getting a first look of the squad in action. The Ghosbusters fan site Proton Charging shared the first official still of Yates (Melissa McCarthy), Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon), Gilbert (Kristen Wiig), and Tolan (Leslie Jones) suited up and looking like they ain’t afraid of no ghost. (Read More)
