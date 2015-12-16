In a groundbreaking interview this past April, Caitlyn Jenner told Diane Sawyer that she identifies as a woman. Then, in June, Jenner revealed her new name on the cover of Vanity Fair, complete with a photo shot by Annie Leibovitz.
Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Jenner and Sawyer will reunite for a one-year follow-up interview in 2016.
The date for the reunion has not yet been revealed, but sources told THR that it won't be exactly a year after the original 20/20 interview. The initial conversation between Sawyer and Jenner drew 20 million viewers.
"I've always been very confused with my gender identity," Jenner told Sawyer. When Sawyer asked Jenner if she is a woman, Jenner responded, "For all intents and purposes, I am a woman."
Jenner has only sat down for a handful of interviews since coming out as transgender. Her sit-down with Sawyer, along with the subsequent Vanity Fair profile and her conversation with U.N. ambassador Samantha Power, have all been incredibly heartfelt. There's no doubt that next year's exchange with Sawyer will be just as moving.
"My whole life has been getting ready for this," Jenner told Sawyer. "I want to do the right thing and be true to myself."
