People were upset about The Wiz Live!'s all-Black cast. No, really.
Lions and tigers and Twitter trolls, oh my! The Wiz Live! musical premiered on NBC last night and some Twitter users have been calling out the program for featuring an all-Black cast. The TV event is adapted from the 1975 Broadway musical The Wiz, an all-Black reinterpretation of L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. According to some Twitter trolls, this is racist. They point out that if somebody made The Wizard of Oz with an all-white cast, there would be an uproar. (Read More)
The U.S. military will open all combat positions to women.
In a historic announcement, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered the military to open all combat roles to women. For the first time, qualified women will be able to pursue the 240,000 military jobs currently only open to men, including positions in elite units like the Navy SEALS and Army Special Forces. Armed services have until January 1 to comply with Carter’s mandate. (Read More)
The San Bernardino mass shooting suspects were a married couple with a 6-month-old daughter.
Authorities have identified the assailants who killed 14 people at a San Bernardino social services facility as 28-year-old Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik. Farook attended a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center and stormed out of the building following a “dispute.” He later returned with his wife, both dressed in tactical gear and carrying assault firearms. (Read More)
The New York Times used the gender-neutral honorific "Mx." in a published story.
In a November article about the New York City-based activist bookstore Bluestockings, The New York Times expanded its roster of prefixes and used the gender-neutral honorific “Mx.” The pronoun was used at the behest of one Bluestockings staffer, who doesn’t identify as a particular gender. While this isn’t the first time the Gray Lady has deployed the pronoun, the paper hasn’t yet taken any steps to adopt “clear-cut style guidelines” that accommodate gender neutral language. It is (unfortunately) still a huge deal when mainstream media successfully avoids misgendering subjects. (Read More)
Facebook is adding live video streaming and photo collages for all of its users.
Facebook is finally allowing non-famous plebeians like us to broadcast live video on our profiles. The company announced that the livestreaming feature, which was previously only available to celebrities and other big-wigs with verified accounts, will slowly open up to regular users. Along with Facebook Live, the social network is introducing a photo collage feature that makes sharing new photos easier and prettier. (Read More)
Sofia Vergara put Ellen DeGeneres on blast for skipping her wedding.
It might’ve looked like Sofia Vergara had it all at her fairy-tale wedding to Joe Manganiello, but the Modern Family actress noticed one thing was missing: Ellen DeGeneres. Vergara made her first post-wedding appearance on Ellen’s talk show, and while she was happy to spill some details and share some pics from her November nuptials, she was unwilling to let the comedian’s absence slide. (Read More)
There is now a dating site for people obsessed with Disney.
Now, MouseMingle is here to connect you with another single who can debate the intersectional politics of Mulan or sing the real words to the "Circle of Life" intro as well as you do. (They're in Zulu; it's not that hard, guys.) As MouseMingle writes on its site, "Traditional internet dating sites don't understand the passion people have for all things Disney. But we do." (Read More)
HBO dropped a new Games of Thrones trailer, featuring Jon Snow.
There's only one question on every Game of Thrones fan's mind: Will Jon Snow live or die? In a new 40-second clip that's equal parts ominous and cryptic, we hear the new voice of the Three-Eyed Raven, played by Max von Sydow. He narrates the trailer, which focuses mainly on the beloved and possibly deceased Northerner. We also hear the voice of Bran Stark, who says, "They have no idea what's going to happen." (Read More)
