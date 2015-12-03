Sofia Vergara Gives Ellen DeGeneres A Hard Time For Missing Her Wedding

Hell hath no fury like a bride scorned. Ellen DeGeneres found that out when she had newlywed Sofia Vergara on her show, despite turning down an invite to attend the actress' November wedding to Joe Manganiello. Needless to say, Vergara was not about to let that slide.
"I knew I wanted you to come, but I guess I wasn’t good enough for you," the Modern Family star ribbed her friend.
DeGeneres explained that work issues prevented her from traveling to Florida, but the new bride couldn't help but land a few punches. She joked about not bringing the gift bag other wedding guests had received, and teased DeGeneres about her famous dance moves.
"Were you intimidated because of the dancing that was gonna go on there?" she asked. "You do your little dancing here, but I had a feeling you thought you were not going to be able to... measure up with the Latin people. But there were also American people there. I married an American."
Let's just hope DeGeneres made it up to the couple with a really good wedding gift. A serenade from Sophia Grace and Rosie should do the trick.
