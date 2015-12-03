There's only one question on every Game Of Thrones fan's mind: Will Jon Snow live or die? HBO is fully aware of this fact — and that's why Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is featured prominently in the first season 6 teaser, which went live on Thursday.



In a 40-second clip that's equal parts ominous and cryptic, we hear the new voice of the Three-Eyed Raven, played by Max von Sydow. He narrates the trailer, which focuses mainly on the beloved and possibly deceased Northerner. We also hear the voice of Bran Stark, who says, "They have no idea what's going to happen."



He's absolutely correct: Viewers have no idea what will happen this season. For the first time ever, the TV series GoT will extend beyond the plot in George R.R. Martin's novels. The entire sixth season is a mystery.



Don't expect too many hints from the new trailer, which reveals almost nothing. Every single flash of action is just footage from seasons past. It all ends with that teasing shot of Jon Snow's possible death, as he lies bleeding in the snow.



So, what does it all mean? Based on fans' appetite for more Snow, we're betting he'll rise again. You can watch the full teaser below. May it hold you over until April (or the release of the next dramatic supercut).



