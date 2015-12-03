If, as a little kid, you dreamed of becoming a Disney princess (and if you never quite gave up that dream), now you have an even better chance of finding a partner who loves Walt's fantasy world as much as you do. We've seen a slew of specialized dating sites recently, including platforms exclusively for farmers, people who love horses, and even members of the death industry. (That one's called Dead Meet, if you were wondering). Now, MouseMingle is here to connect you with another single who can debate the intersectional politics of Mulan or sing the real words to the "Circle of Life" intro as well as you do. (They're in Zulu; it's not that hard, guys.)
As MouseMingle writes on its site, "Traditional internet dating sites don't understand the passion people have for all things Disney. But we do." The site was created by Dave Tavres, a former Disneyland Railroad engineer and Disney devotee from Culver City, CA. As Tavres explained to Los Angeles Magazine, "I’m not the guy who hits on women at the park" — meaning the Disneyland Resort in California — "and there’s no flag that says, 'Hey, I’m single.' I found it hard to find women who were as interested in Disney as I am."
MouseMingle users are asked to identify their favorite Disney songs, describe their Disney product consumption, discuss something called "Disney nerd level," and more — all in the quest for their happily-ever-after. To contact another user on MouseMingle, you'll have to sign up for the monthly membership fee ($12.55 — '55 was the year the park opened, get it?). But sifting through profiles is free.
So if you're looking for a whole new world of Disney love, you know what to do. We bet we can guess where your honeymoon will be.
As MouseMingle writes on its site, "Traditional internet dating sites don't understand the passion people have for all things Disney. But we do." The site was created by Dave Tavres, a former Disneyland Railroad engineer and Disney devotee from Culver City, CA. As Tavres explained to Los Angeles Magazine, "I’m not the guy who hits on women at the park" — meaning the Disneyland Resort in California — "and there’s no flag that says, 'Hey, I’m single.' I found it hard to find women who were as interested in Disney as I am."
MouseMingle users are asked to identify their favorite Disney songs, describe their Disney product consumption, discuss something called "Disney nerd level," and more — all in the quest for their happily-ever-after. To contact another user on MouseMingle, you'll have to sign up for the monthly membership fee ($12.55 — '55 was the year the park opened, get it?). But sifting through profiles is free.
So if you're looking for a whole new world of Disney love, you know what to do. We bet we can guess where your honeymoon will be.
Advertisement