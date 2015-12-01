Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsA Chicago cop’s bail was set at $1.5 million for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. (Read More)The University of Chicago cancelled classes due to an online threat of gun violence. (Read More) "Sugar-free" snacks are still really bad for your teeth. (Read More)Amy Schumer and Serena Williams posed nearly naked for a very different Pirelli calendar. (Read More)Your dog is actually great for your health. (Read More)Amazon showed off its new futuristic delivery drones. (Read More)Paul Walker's friends and fans paid tribute to him two years after his death. (Read More) Kim Kardashian had the best response for a rogue fat-shamer. (Read More)Advertisement