Check Out Amazon’s Crazy New Delivery Drone

According to Amazon, its re-engineered prototype drone can fly as far as 15 miles, at speeds of 55 MPH or more. It has some obstacle-avoidance technology built in, so it won't run into birds, buildings, or other drones. And it will land to deliver your package, rather than just dropping stuff at your doorstep, stork-style. To land, the drone will look out for a particular platform (right now, the concept is that users would mark a spot in their yard with an Amazon logo). The company isn't just planning a singular drone type, but rather a family of different models for the various environments and purposes they might encounter.



Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Air won't be launching anytime soon; there are still significant regulatory and logistical hurdles to overcome. But we anxiously await the day when we will be able to order shampoo without getting off the couch — or get a fresh package of paper towels delivered just as we're using up the last roll. (Okay, maybe we need to fancy up our drone fantasies, but hey, nobody ever said luxury couldn't also be practical.)