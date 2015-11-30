The Pirelli Calendar has featured revealing photos of women since 1964. While past calendars have adhered to traditional beauty standards, featuring slim, yet voluptuous women, this year's calendar shows off a variety of body types.
Amy Schumer appears in the 2016 calendar, which was shot by Annie Leibovitz. She tweeted out her photo from the shoot, along with a thank you to Leibovitz. "They [Pirelli] said they wanted to do a departure," Leibovitz explained in a video profiling the 2016 shoot. "Every day we photographed I was more empowered. With every photograph we took" she said.
Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you @annieleibovitz pic.twitter.com/kc0rIDvHVi— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) November 30, 2015
This year's calendar showcases women of all different ages and races as well. The models include Ava DuVernay, Yoko Ono and Patti Smith. "I love that they're embracing the moment that we're in," DuVernay explained.
Opener Photo: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
