President Obama thinks campaigning against Trump would have been "fun."
After slamming “folks” who "wanna pop off" about his ISIS strategy at the G-20 summit, President Barack Obama is now smugly shrugging off Donald Trump's presidential ambitions. In an interview for GQ, President Obama shared his regrets surrounding the 2016 race. "I would've enjoyed campaigning against Trump," he said. "That would've been fun.” (CNN)
After slamming “folks” who "wanna pop off" about his ISIS strategy at the G-20 summit, President Barack Obama is now smugly shrugging off Donald Trump's presidential ambitions. In an interview for GQ, President Obama shared his regrets surrounding the 2016 race. "I would've enjoyed campaigning against Trump," he said. "That would've been fun.” (CNN)
Russian officials say a homemade bomb brought down the passenger plane that crashed in Egypt’s Sinai desert.
Earlier this month, a Russian commercial plane flying from the Egyptian resort town Sharm el-Sheikh crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people onboard. On Tuesday, Russian Security Chief Alexander Bortnikov announced that the jet was brought down by a bomb, pointing to “traces of foreign explosives” that were found in the wreckage. According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin vowed to “find and punish” those responsible for the act of terror. (Read More)
Earlier this month, a Russian commercial plane flying from the Egyptian resort town Sharm el-Sheikh crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people onboard. On Tuesday, Russian Security Chief Alexander Bortnikov announced that the jet was brought down by a bomb, pointing to “traces of foreign explosives” that were found in the wreckage. According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin vowed to “find and punish” those responsible for the act of terror. (Read More)
Advertisement
Authorities in Germany cleared a stadium and canceled a high-profile soccer match, citing security threats.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the officials expected to attend the friendly match between Germany and Netherlands. But the stadium, which holds 49,000, was emptied about an hour and a half before the match began. The scare comes just days after more than 120 people were killed in coordinated terror attacks across Paris. (Read More)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the officials expected to attend the friendly match between Germany and Netherlands. But the stadium, which holds 49,000, was emptied about an hour and a half before the match began. The scare comes just days after more than 120 people were killed in coordinated terror attacks across Paris. (Read More)
At least 100,000 Texan women have attempted to induce their own abortions.
A new groundbreaking study by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project on the impact of Texas’ draconian reproductive healthcare law has found that between 100,000 and 240,000 Texan women, ages 18 to 49, have attempted to self-induce abortion since the state passed its restrictive abortion law. Methods included taking Misoprostol, a medication used to treat stomach ulcers and induce labor, “herbs or homeopathic remedies, getting hit or punched in the abdomen, using alcohol or illicit drugs, or taking hormonal pills.” (The Atlantic)
A new groundbreaking study by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project on the impact of Texas’ draconian reproductive healthcare law has found that between 100,000 and 240,000 Texan women, ages 18 to 49, have attempted to self-induce abortion since the state passed its restrictive abortion law. Methods included taking Misoprostol, a medication used to treat stomach ulcers and induce labor, “herbs or homeopathic remedies, getting hit or punched in the abdomen, using alcohol or illicit drugs, or taking hormonal pills.” (The Atlantic)
Rose McGowan wrote an angry Facebook post about Caitlyn Jenner’s Woman of the Year Award.
Just a few days after the widower of a 9/11 hero criticized Glamour magazine for bestowing a Woman of the Year Award on Caitlyn Jenner, Rose McGowan has published a scathing letter condemning Jenner’s acceptance speech. McGowan addressed the former Olympian directly, declaring that women “are more than the stereotypes foisted upon us by people like you.” She added, "We have had a VERY different experience than your life of male privilege.” (Read More)
Just a few days after the widower of a 9/11 hero criticized Glamour magazine for bestowing a Woman of the Year Award on Caitlyn Jenner, Rose McGowan has published a scathing letter condemning Jenner’s acceptance speech. McGowan addressed the former Olympian directly, declaring that women “are more than the stereotypes foisted upon us by people like you.” She added, "We have had a VERY different experience than your life of male privilege.” (Read More)
Advertisement
Drew Barrymore went on one date with Christian Bale and never called him back.
From Luke Wilson to Justin Long, Drew Barrymore has dated her fair share of famous men. Now, we can add one more to the list: Christian Bale, who the actress went out with once — and only once. Yes, it turns out Barrymore just wasn't that into Bale, as the actress revealed during a game of "Plead the Fifth" on Watch What Happens Live! (Read More)
From Luke Wilson to Justin Long, Drew Barrymore has dated her fair share of famous men. Now, we can add one more to the list: Christian Bale, who the actress went out with once — and only once. Yes, it turns out Barrymore just wasn't that into Bale, as the actress revealed during a game of "Plead the Fifth" on Watch What Happens Live! (Read More)
A new study suggests that drinking coffee five times a day may help you live longer.
Put down your “heart healthy” glass of red wine and pick up a cup of Joe: researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health may have found a link between regular coffee consumption — three to five cups a day — and a reduced death risk. After analyzing data from over 208,000 male and female participants, the study saw a lower prevalence of cardiovascular disease, neurological diseases like Parkinson’s, type two diabetes, and even suicide among coffee drinkers, regardless of whether the coffee was caffeinated or decaffeinated. (Time)
Put down your “heart healthy” glass of red wine and pick up a cup of Joe: researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health may have found a link between regular coffee consumption — three to five cups a day — and a reduced death risk. After analyzing data from over 208,000 male and female participants, the study saw a lower prevalence of cardiovascular disease, neurological diseases like Parkinson’s, type two diabetes, and even suicide among coffee drinkers, regardless of whether the coffee was caffeinated or decaffeinated. (Time)
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the last Saturday Night Live episode of the year.
In support of their new movie Sisters, which is set to hit theaters on December 18, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will return to their old stomping grounds and host the holiday episode of Saturday Night Live. The only #squad that matters will be joined by musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. (Entertainment Weekly)
In support of their new movie Sisters, which is set to hit theaters on December 18, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will return to their old stomping grounds and host the holiday episode of Saturday Night Live. The only #squad that matters will be joined by musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. (Entertainment Weekly)
Advertisement