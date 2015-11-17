Earlier this month, Caitlyn Jenner accepted Glamour magazine's Woman of the Year Award, for her work as what the outlet called a "Trans Champion." And while plenty of supporters and fans are cheering her on, some people aren't thrilled that the transgender reality star and former Olympian has stepped into this particular spotlight — including Rose McGowan.
The Charmed actress and women's equality advocate objected to a portion of Jenner's speech that came off as a tad tone-deaf. At one point during the ceremony, which took place on November 9, Jenner said that the "hardest part about being a woman is figuring out what to wear." While that was obviously meant lightheartedly, McGowan took the phrasing to heart.
"Caitlyn Jenner you do not understand what being a woman is about at all. You want to be a woman and stand with us- well learn us. We are more than deciding what to wear. We are more than the stereotypes foisted upon us by people like you. You're a woman now? Well fucking learn that we have had a VERY different experience than your life of male privilege," the 42-year-old actress wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
"Woman of the year? No, not until you wake up and join the fight," she continued. "Being a woman comes with a lot of baggage. The weight of unequal history. You'd do well to learn it. You'd do well to wake up. Woman of the year? Not by a long fucking shot." According to Us Weekly, McGowan included a roundup of photos likely meant to represent the "baggage" she brought up: images of a women being raped, giving birth, and being followed.
She also reportedly included a haunting picture of O.J. Simpson's deceased wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, her body clearly bruised — a targeted reference, due to the fact that Brown Simpson was a close friend of Caitlyn's ex, Kris Jenner.
The Facebook post has since been removed, but McGowan amended her original comment to clarify her meaning. "Let me amend this by saying I'm happy for what she's doing visibility wise for the trans community, and I'm happy she's living her truth," she wrote, "but comments like hers have consequences for other women."
"How we are perceived, what our values are, and leads to more stereotyping [sic]. If you know you are going to be speaking to media about being a woman, maybe come to understand our struggles."
