Caitlyn Jenner Accepts Glamour's Woman Of The Year Award

Caitlyn Jenner rocked Glamour‘s Women of the Year Awards in New York City red carpet on Monday in a custom-made long sleeve blue silk gown designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino Couture.
Jenner was on the scene to be honored for her transgender advocacy work. The 66-year-old star of I Am Cait joined Reese Witherspoon, dancer Misty Copeland, and Victoria Beckham as honorees.
Since introducing her true identity in an April interview with Diane Sawyer, Caitlyn has debuted on the cover of Vanity Fair and used her platform to help bring attention to the long-underserved transgender community’s issues.
“I started thinking, maybe this is why God put me on earth,” she said in a Glamour interview. “This issue has been swept under the rug for so long. I need to tell this story on the highest level you can possibly do it. Not just for me but for this entire community.”
Caitlyn posted an adorable Instagram of her hugging daughter Kylie Jenner while holding a handwritten “Dream Big, Work hard” sign.
Jenner was on the scene to be honored for her transgender advocacy work. The 66-year-old star of I Am Cait joined Reese Witherspoon, dancer Misty Copeland, and Victoria Beckham as honorees.
Since introducing her true identity in an April interview with Diane Sawyer, Caitlyn has debuted on the cover of Vanity Fair and used her platform to help bring attention to the long-underserved transgender community’s issues.
“I started thinking, maybe this is why God put me on earth,” she said in a Glamour interview. “This issue has been swept under the rug for so long. I need to tell this story on the highest level you can possibly do it. Not just for me but for this entire community.”
Caitlyn posted an adorable Instagram of her hugging daughter Kylie Jenner while holding a handwritten “Dream Big, Work hard” sign.
Advertisement
Kylie posted one of her own, claiming that she had overcome wardrobe malfunctions to attend the event. Life can be difficult, but I guess we just have to power through.
We love how Caitlyn has overcome barriers to first star in the Olympics as possibly the greatest athlete of her generation to becoming one of its greatest advocates for social progressiveness.
Advertisement