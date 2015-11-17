Drew Barrymore Went On One Date With Christian Bale... & Never Called Him Back

From Luke Wilson to Justin Long, Drew Barrymore has dated her fair share of famous men. Now, we can add one more to the list: Christian Bale, who the actress went out with once — and only once.
Yes, it turns out Barrymore just wasn't that into Bale, as the actress revealed during a game of "Plead the Fifth" on Watch What Happens Live! Though she doesn't exactly remember why.
In 2012, Bale told GQ Australia that he went on one date with Barrymore and she never called him back. "We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it," Bale said, "She never called again."
"I don't know," Barrymore said, after host Andy Cohen asked why she would treat Batman so cold. "He was so nice."
Barrymore goes on to say it may have been because she wasn't boy crazy when she was that age and had some other things going on. Namely, a well-documented substance abuse problem that, as she talks about her in her new memoir Wildflower, had her in rehab by the age of 14.
"I had a lot of fish to fry," the now married mother of two said. "I had big problems in my world for many years....Boys [were] like very secondary."
During the game, Barrymore also spilled the beans about the one film she just wasn't that into from 1994, Bad Girls.
"I wish it was more bad," Barrymore explained. "Instead of just bad."
