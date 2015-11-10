University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe resigned following days of protests over escalating frustrations concerning racism on campus. (Refinery29)
Whole Foods is dropping its prices in order to shake that dogged “Whole Paycheck” reputation. (Refinery29)
SeaWorld San Diego will end its killer whale shows, replacing them with a “new orca experience” that emphasizes conservation. (Refinery29)
An 11-year-old girl was kicked off her cheerleading team for not straightening her curly hair. (Refinery29)
Egyptian journalist and activist Hossam Bahgat was detained by authorities over an investigative story. (NPR)
Advertisement
Some Christians are upset about Starbucks’ new red holiday cups, claiming the coffee chain is participating in the “War on Christmas.” (Refinery29)
Advertisement