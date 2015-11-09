Estranja also talks about the weed- and love-filled "no bullshit" experience of working with Cyrus to bring her vision to the stage. They chilled with Cyrus' dog, Mary Jane, and a few blunts while planning the choreography — before bringing some friends on board. Estranja explains that they "spent a whole week working as a collective, which gave us time and a safe space to grow and learn as a community. The last time I was in a place with that many drag queens I FELT VERY ATTACKED, but this was so different because it came from a place of love and being one with the universe."



It all sounds very kumbaya, doesn't it? Not so fast — Miley's fondness of "fucking shit up," in Estranja's words, is what the drag queen is most grateful for about the whole experience: "I have to thank Miley for fucking shit up and teaching the nation through alienation, because we can't do this by ourselves," Estranja explains.